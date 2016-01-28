Manna Gallery is pleased to present “Device as Design”, a selection of recent ceramic sculptures by San Jose artist Danny Rosales, opening February 18 and continuing to March 26. A reception for Rosales takes place on Third Thursday, February 18, from 6 to 8 pm.

Manna Gallery is located at 473 25th St., Oakland 94612. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. Contact: www.mannagallery.com, info@mannagallery.com, 510.536.7559

Rosales says, “The intent of this group of work is to entice the viewer to experience a new perspective taken from what may seem to be ordinary or mundane. I suggest devices from antiquity to the present with a heavy influence on communication and what might be considered industrial archeology. Each piece is a fragment of my time formed in clay…”

Rosales grew up in the South Bay where he was drawn both to classes where he could work with materials such as wood and metal as well as art studies. He worked as a contractor while studying art and design at West Valley College and San Jose State University. While busy working and raising a family, he explored both visual arts and poetry as creative outlets.

Now, for the last few years, he has had the time and energy to focus on his love of clay as a medium, a material that allows him to combine his love of construction with the creative process where “ I could achieve very interesting results with endless possibilities. “

Over the years, he has exhibited in many venues, including the Triton Museum in Santa Clara and Tandem Computers in Cupertino.