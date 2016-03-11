Manna Gallery is pleased to present “Mindscapes”, a selection of recent work by Ray Holbert and Mark Lightfoot, opening First Friday April 1 and continuing to May 14. A reception for Holbert and Lightfoot takes place on First Saturday, April 2, from 2 to 4 pm.

Berkeley artist Ray Holbert has had many years of experience as a Bay area artist and educator. Since leaving San Francisco City College where he was Chair of the Art Department. he has fully devoted himself to his art practice.

“I have been involved in the practice of art throughout my life.”, says Holbert. “This practice, which includes mixed media works on paper, will take on many forms. Most of the recent works include images that might be partially developed through the use of a computer. The majority of my works are drawn with color media sometimes using photographed and manipulated images, which are often in collaboration. Whimsical ideas, solutions to current public problems and dilemmas and a fascination with medicine, science and leisure are often the subject of the works.”

Holbert has exhibited extensively in group shows throughout the country and on the world wide web. He has been a juror for art exhibitions and exhibition committees and has work in several private collections.

Manna Gallery Co-owner Mark Lightfoot presents new media for his yearly exhibition at the gallery. Exploring on the computer has energized his studio practice. He has re-imagined his art through digital combinations of found photography, scans and existing artworks. His new work ranges from grandly mysterious to tongue in cheek.

In addition, Lightfoot is also showing new work where he is moving in a very different direction – sculptural artworks made by fusing and slumping glass. This new material is very challenging and is extending Lightfoot’s skills as a designer in new ways.