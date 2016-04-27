Manna Gallery is pleased to present Scratching the Surface, an exhibition of paintings by San Jose artist Lorraine Lawson. Opening May 20, the show continues until June 25. A reception for Ms. Lawson takes place on First Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 4 pm. when she will be present to greet visitors and discuss her work. Manna Gallery is located at 473 25th St., Oakland. Gallery hours are: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. Website: www.mannagallery.com, Phone: 510.536.7559

Lorraine is a prolific artist, dedicated to her craft, with extensive exhibition experience. She has also recently been selected for an exhibition at the Triton Museum in Santa Clara.

Lorraine has this to say about her work: “I’ve always been a visionary. From as far back as I can remember, the creative process has been a way of life for me. Inspiration came in many ways, from being around my great-grandfather’s exquisite impressionist paintings to the abundant visual texture of life and nature.

A sense of time, memory, and place is what I aim to convey in my art. My style reflects a contemporary spin on timeless subjects. Surfaces that are scratched, chiseled, and sanded add to the multi-dimensional essence of the co-existence of nature and humanity…Symbols also play an important role in my art making. Symbols that convey cultural identity are orchestrated into significant compositions that reflect their origin…My art is the byproduct of life conveyed by years of observing. My dedication to the endless exploration of techniques that best express my view of the world is tireless.”