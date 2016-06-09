Manna Gallery is pleased to welcome back Wayne Jiang who will be showing new works, many in an intimate scale suitable for intimate spaces. This exhibition opens First Friday, July 1 and continues until August 6. A reception for Wayne will take place First Saturday, June 2, from 2 to 4 pm when he will be available to meet gallery visitors and discuss his work. 473 25th St., Oakland, CA. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. Call 510-536-7559 or visit www.mannagallery.com.

Wayne’s simple, quiet compositions communicate emotion with intimate scenes of family gatherings, unusual renderings of ordinary objects and subtle glimpses of everyday life. These images reflect on stillness, solitude, and mystery, yet contain an element of comfort and familiarity.

In his effort to bring together traditional and contemporary design practices, Jiang strives to create works of art that retain a timeless quality while incorporating contemporary subject matter. In doing so, his resolve is to provide viewers with visual explanations of emotion that will hopefully make for a lasting impression.