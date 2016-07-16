Manna Gallery is pleased once again to exhibit Laura Domrose’s photographic explorations of the street life of Istanbul. Exhibition opens Friday, August 12 and continues until Saturday, September 17. A reception for Laura will take place Saturday, September 3, from 2 to 4 pm. when she will be present to meet guests and discuss her latest work. 473 25th St., Oakland, CA. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. www.mannagallery.com. 510-536-7559

Laura Domrose is a native Montanan, living in and experiencing Istanbul, Turkey. About this current body of work, Laura says, “Istanbul is an amazing city of contrasts and contradictions. It is constantly changing – for better and for worse, and this creates a continuous element – almost overwhelming at times- of intrigue. I find many opportunities to capture the ironies of these contradictions and intricate layers. Istanbul is a mass in motion in a sense. Waves of people trying to get to their destination move, while others already at their destination remain to watch the flow.

“The majority of my images are from meanderings in different areas of Istanbul, where I try to capture the many layers of overlapping complexities. I return to the same areas of the city often to find that places no longer exist or are morphing into something completely different. This myriad of activity compels me to try and capture the process in its entirety. The best subjects are everywhere here.”