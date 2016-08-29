Manna Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of A Sense of Place, an exhibition of monotypes by Deborah Sibony from Berkeley and Harry Frank from Santa Rosa. Show opens Friday, September 23. A reception for the artists will be on Saturday, September 24, from 2 to 4 pm. Location: 473 25th St., Oakland. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. www.mannagallery.com, 510-536-7559.

Mr. Frank is a graduate of the Boston Museum School (BFA 1976) where he studied ceramics, drawing and painting. Subsequently, he was a studio potter in Sonoma County, California, specializing in limited production and one-of-a-kind, functional porcelain and stoneware.

“I grew up in Brooklyn, right on the beaches of Coney Island and SheepsHead Bay”, says Frank. “The ocean, sky and land were, and continue to be, powerful images in my psyche. My art education began during this time, when I spent many hours wandering through the city’s museums, immersed in the art that was always on display.

“In 1998 I began making monotypes and later began showing some of that work around the San Francisco Bay area.

“I am interested in conjuring something mysterious in my work. I like the visual tension within an image when there is clarity, but something un-named as well. In terms of process, I simply love the oily ink, and the speed with which a complete image can be realized. There is both intention and serendipity at play here, in the creation of an image.”

Sibony says, “My work and aesthetics derive in large part from my heritage – North African – and my formative cultural experience growing up in Italy. In both cultures, art, craft, beauty and symmetry are of critical importance. Being brought up Jewish in a Moroccan family brings a complex set of cultural identities. Making art has a lot to do with reconciling themes of belonging and displacement.”

“My first printmaking class was a monotype class at UC Extension with Livia Stein in 1990. From 2006-2012, I worked at Aurobora Press in San Francisco as a Master Printer teaching workshops and working with artists in residence.

“Each time I run the paper through the press, the layers change and become more complex. History and memory become part of the conversation. My work is an abstract reconstruction with the intention of transporting the viewer to a place that is familiar yet unknown — reflective and engaging.”

Twilight by Harry Frank

Transition by Deborah Sibony