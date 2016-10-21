Manna Gallery is pleased to exhibit new oil and mixed media paintings by Wayne Armstrong, a former Manna partner who has an extensive career as a Bay area artist. “Personal Moments” opens Friday, November 11 and continues to December 17. A reception for Wayne will take place Saturday, November 19, from 2 to 4 pm when he will be present to discuss the ideas and issues in his current body of work. 473 25th St., Oakland. Hours: Fridays, Saturdays 12 – 5 pm, First Fridays 5-9 pm and by appointment. Tel: 510-917-7466 Website: www.mannagallery.com

Wayne says this about “Personal Moments”, “The Bay area has a wonderful history of figurative painting. These new works here represent my approach to this theme where my figures are having interior moments, be they alone or in a group. My use of expressive color emphasizes the emotional content. They are all meant to have a sense of silence. There are many references to a number of painters such as Matisse, Van Gogh, Bosch and Oliveira.”

Armstrong was born in Fresno, California where he attended Fresno State University. He taught for 30 years in the Hayward Unified School District as a high school art teacher, continuing his education at Laney and Merritt colleges, U.C. Berkeley and the San Francisco Art Academy. He has maintained a steady studio practice throughout his teaching career which ended with retirement in 1997. Now, he actively pursues his practice at his studio in Oakland.

Armstrong has exhibited in the Fresno Museum of Art, Fresno State University Art Gallery, the San Francisco Museum of Art and Holy Names College Art Gallery. He has had several shows at Manna Gallery and is represented by Resources for Art, San Francisco and Howard Hansen Gallery in Ashland, Oregon. His work is found in many private and public collections, including Stanford University.