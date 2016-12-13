Manna Gallery is pleased to exhibit photography with a twist – digitally manipulated garden mages which become mesmerizing surrealistic experiences. “Gardenscapes”, photography by Sharon Wilcox, opens Friday, January 6 and continues to February 11. A reception for Sharon will take place Saturday, January 14, from 2 to 4 pm when she will be present to discuss the ideas and issues in this current body of work. 473 25th St., Oakland, www.mannagallery.com, 510-536-7559. Hours: Fridays, Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment.

Sharon says this about “Gardenscapes”. “I love plants and I love gardens. These photo “tiles” come directly from that love. The images have been altered and assembled to bring order to disorder and surrealism to reality. The geometry in some work plays with the tradition of formal gardens while the chaos and wildness in other works relate to more natural settings. I hope you will see plants and nature with renewed interest.”

Sharon received her MFA from California College of the Arts. A high school art and humanities teacher in Hayward for many years, she has actively pursued her art career since retirement. She has exhibited widely in the Bay area and Southern California and is a former President and Trustee of the Alumni Council of the California College of the Arts.

Her work is in private and public collections in the United States, Japan and Saudi Arabia, including the Presidents Collection, Osaka Arts University, the Hall of Justice in San Francisco and the City of Vallejo.