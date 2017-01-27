Manna Gallery is pleased to exhibit the brass and copper wallpieces of David M Bowman and Reed Bowman, a father-son collaboration with a studio in the former American Steel Building in Oakland. The exhibition opens First Thursday, February 16 and continues until March 25. A reception for the artists will happen on Saturday, March 4, from 2 to 4 pm. 473 25th St., Oakland. Hours: Fridays and Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm, Third Thursdays 6 to 8 pm and by appointment. www.managallery.com

David began working in metal in 1971, near the time Reed was born; he first made silver jewelry, later moved on to brass belt buckles, then to larger pieces in patinaed brass. Over the years David has worked alone or with different assistants, but he has worked exclusively with Reed since the mid-1990s.

They construct all pieces by hand, with hand tools and simple machines. No part of the production is ever hired out, nor does the studio take in work to produce or patina parts for other people’s designs. Wallpieces are one of a kind.

All the work is produced from brass sheet and rod, formed into shape, and brazed together using an oxyacetylene welding torch. They mix patina chemicals from scratch and apply them by hand.