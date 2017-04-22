Manna Galley is pleased to welcome Marin artist Janet Bogardus whose exhibition opens Friday, May 12 and continues to June 24. We will host a reception for Janet on Saturday, May 20, from 2 to 4 pm when she will be present to greet visitors and discuss her latest body of work.

Janet says, “I’m interested in showing human nature interacting with nature – a paradox. We live within nature and are dependent on it, yet…we have degraded much of what we and other species need to survive. One of our signature constructs, the city, emits a dark glow of blight and waste even while it radiates beauty, creativity, entertainment, and opportunity…

“I make paintings that invite viewers to feel both realities – the sublime and the degraded – as they occur in our present moment. A longtime city-dweller, I draw my inspiration both from natural patterns and objects, and from cities…I would like viewers of my paintings to be drawn in by beauty to contemplate both what is appealing and disquieting within the beauty.”

Bogardus has received a BA from Wellesley College, a PhD from Rutgers University and an MFA from San Francisco State University. She has exhibited extensively in the Bay area and has received numerous awards including First Prize, Marin MOCA Annual Juried Exhibit, Kenneth Baker, Curator.