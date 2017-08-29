“Serendipity”, Elaine Maute`’s new show of abstract encaustics and prints takes advantage of accidents, chance and luck. Her large luminous prints and smaller encaustic paintings are made using a loose, wet into wet technique. The show opens Friday, September 22 and runs through Saturday November 4. A reception for the artist will be held Saturday, September 23, 2 – 4 pm. Light refreshments and wine will be served.

Elaine offers this quote to further characterize the processes she used in creating the artworks for this exhibition:

“…the more we try, the more we will spoil, we will complicate matters till we find ourselves in utter confusion.

And then we will stop. It will be the hour for the gods to work. The gods always come.”

Cavafy