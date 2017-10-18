Manna Gallery is pleased to have artist Tiffany Schmierer returning to our gallery with Connecting Threads, an exhibition of her latest ceramic sculptures and wall pieces. Exhibition opens Friday, November 10 and continues to Saturday, December 16. Tiffany will be present for a reception at the gallery on Saturday, November 11, from 2 to 4 pm when she will be greeting gallery visitors and discussing the ideas behind her latest body of work.

Ms. Schmierer says, “The underlying theme of this series is the interconnection that we have with each other and our surrounding world. …Along with dialogue, themes of home, dreams, and links to our environment are woven throughout the work. Realizing and taking a moment to appreciate these connections, along with the connections between people, helps to promote much-needed empathy, love, understanding, care for the world around, and desire for meaningful dialog…I create assembled sculptures with a visual density of pattern, imagery, and detail. “

Tiffany Schmierer is a Professor of Art at Skyline College in San Bruno, where she has headed the ceramics program for 10 years. Tiffany’s artwork has been exhibited in regional, national, and international exhibitions. Her sculpture has been featured in Ceramics Art and Perception and Ceramics Monthly, and highlighted in New Ceramics and Clay Times magazines.