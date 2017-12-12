Manna Gallery is delighted to open 2018 with “Impressions by Land”, an exhibition of California encaustic landscapes from Bay Area printmaker Karen Gallagher Iverson. This exhibit opens Friday January 5 and continues through Saturday February 10. Karen will be at the opening reception on Saturday, January 13th from 2-4 pm when she will be available to discuss this new body of work. 473 25th St., Oakland. Gallery hours: Fridays, Saturdays 12 to 5 pm, First Fridays 5 to 9 pm and by appointment. www.mannagallery.com

Throughout history, visual artists have embraced the representational landscape to illuminate the shifting viewpoints, philosophies, and discoveries of the time. The styles and visual perspectives of each period are examples of artists emboldening a simple depictive art form with fresh thoughts of humanity.

Gallagher Iverson approaches the California landscape in “Impressions by Land” by pushing against the boundaries of printmaking and the act of drawing. In her work, the vast system of resists, screens and hidden reversals inherent in printmaking intersect with drawing materials and methods. A harmony between digital technologies, fabrication machinery, wax medium and traditional colored pastel is found in the creation of these personal, evocative scenes.

Karen Gallagher Iverson is a recent recipient of the Kala Art Institute Artist Parent Award and Artist Residency. She was awarded the 2016 International Encaustic Conference Attendee Grant and won Best in Show at the Buena Ventura National Encaustic competition. Her work is exhibited in local and national exhibitions and is in the collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, The State University of New York at Albany Art Museum, and other private collections. Gallagher Iverson focuses most of her time in her Oakland studio, second only to her young family.