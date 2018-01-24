Manna Gallery is pleased to present “Circles and Grids”, an exhibition of new works from Bay Area artist Hadley Williams. This exhibit opens Friday, February 16 and continues through Saturday March 24. Hadley will be at her opening reception on Saturday, March 3rd, from 2-4 pm when she will be available to discuss this new body of work.

Hadley says, “In my abstract paintings I use repeated, handmade forms to create clusters, fields or grids.

“My recent work is a series of line paintings made with acrylic and gesso. I apply horizontal strips of tape to the canvas leaving space between strips, paint on the canvas between the tape, and spray the wet paint with water to cause the paint to bleed under the tape borders. After each round of paint is dry, I remove the tape and repeat the process until the canvas is covered.

“The tension between the straight lines made by the machined tape and the more unpredictable, seeping paint is compelling to me. During the process of making each painting, I experience a mixture of being in control and being surprised; I am working to integrate and balance these contrasting states.”

Raised in Weston, Massachusetts and Portola Valley, California, Hadley Williams received a BS in Social Work from Cornell University and an MFA in Studio Arts from John F. Kennedy University.

Juror Linda Connor selected one of Hadley’s recent pieces to be included in the exhibition Black & White and Shades of Gray at O’Hanlon Center for the Arts in Mill Valley. Hadley’s shows received two Critic’s Picks reviews by DeWitt Cheng in the East Bay Express and two Critic’s Choice reviews by Jeanne Storck and DeWitt Cheng in The East Bay Monthly.

Her work is in corporate and private collections in the United States and Switzerland. She paints in her Oakland studio and lives with her family in the East Bay.