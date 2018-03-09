Returning to Manna Gallery for his third exhibition, Wayne Jiang presents a fresh cycle of new works which reflect his ongoing interest in contemporary life viewed through an intimate and reflective lens.

“Interior/Exterior” opens Friday March 30 and continues through Saturday, May 5. Wayne will be present to greet gallery visitors on Saturday, March 31, when we will host a reception for him from 2 to 4 pm.

“My latest paintings are focused on intimate everyday scenes of building interior and exterior structures as the backdrop,” says Wayne. “Depending on one’s own interpretation, the interior can be seen as a metaphor for one’s inner emotional space, and the exterior as one’s outer expression to the public.

“These images collectively reflect on stillness, solitude and mystery, yet with an element of comfort and familiarity.”

Wayne worked for many years as a software designer for Adobe Systems. Recently moved from the Bay area to Portland, Oregon, he continues to maintain ties here with friends and collectors. A very sought after artist, plan to visit the gallery early if you wish to look over his new works for purchase as they have moved rapidly in Manna Gallery’s past exhibitions.