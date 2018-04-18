Manna Gallery is pleased to introduce South Bay artist Zoya Scholis. Her exhibition opens Friday, May 11 and continues to June 19. The gallery will host a reception for Zoya on Saturday, May 12, from 2 to 4 pm when she will be present to greet visitors and discuss the concepts behind her latest body of work.

Zoya’s artistic output encompasses many lines of inquiry and Manna Gallery chose to focus on her series of watercolors which are both commanding and delicate, large in scale and intimate, changing in expressive quality as you move in to view the work more closely.

Zoya is an artist whose paintings feature grids and natural forms – birds, leaves and petals. As a process painter she often starts with random marks or pools of paint later defined by grids, lines or the organic carving of negative space. Among her many influences are painters Joan Savo, Paul Klee, and Meredith Pardue, conceptual artist Taryn Simon and performance artist Valie Export. For Scholis, art making is an exploration of psyche and an experiment with the Divine.

Scholis grew up in Monterey, Ca., studied Drawing, Painting and Art History with Mel Ramos, Enrique Chagoya and Dr. Mark Levy at CSUEB, graduating with honors in 1993. Currently, Scholis resides in San Jose where she dedicates herself to making art and leading Art for Personal Growth workshops.