Manna Gallery, 473 25thSt., Oakland CA 94612

Fridays, Saturdays 12 – 5 pm, First Fridays 5 – 9pm and by appointment

www.mannagallery.com, info@mannagallery.com

510.536.7559

Manna Gallery is pleased to present “In the Realm”by Eve Steccati and “Cabinet of Curiosities”by Ron Tanovitz. Both feature recent work by these two seasoned Oakland artists. The exhibition opens Friday, August 10 and continues to September 15. A reception for Eve and Ron takes place on Saturday, August 11, from 2 to 4 pm. Both artists will be present to greet gallery visitors and discuss the development of their latest bodies of work.

Eve and Ron are both inspired by the natural world, yet each express that focus in very different ways. Gallery visitors will be able to compare and contrast their differing approaches in this two-person exhibition.

Eve says this about her approach: “The inherent transparency of watercolor lends itself to the expression of transience and connectivity in the world around us. The ever-changing, fleeting nature of our environment, whether over the timeframe of a single earthly season, or over the eons, is a theme that is celebrated in my art.”

Ron’s current work is inspired by the mid-sixteenth century European “Cabinets of Curiosities” which were collections of wondrous specimens from the natural world. Tanovitz’s paintings, created in a style reminiscent of antique botanical art, take exotic species on a flight of fancy, creating a new reality that exists only in the artist’s imagination.